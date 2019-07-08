Henrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumors

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post on Monday, July 8 that he can't wait for the new season with Arsenal to begin.

"The new season is around the corner! Can’t wait for it to kick off," Mkhitaryan wrote, tagging the London club's official Facebook page and adding several hashtags like #afc #micki #mkhitaryan.

Some earlier media reports claimed, however, that Arsenal are looking to sell the likes of Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil in the summer transfer window.