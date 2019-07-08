Brain structure may play key role in psychosis: study
July 8, 2019 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New research finds that having a larger choroid plexus, which is a vital brain structure, could be involved in psychosis, Medical News Today reports.
Variations in the structure of the choroid plexus, which produces cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), could play a key role in psychosis.
A team that Dr. Paulo Lizano — of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA — led has now investigated this vital structure.
In doing so, they found that there could be a link between its size and the development of psychosis.
The choroid plexus and its product, CSF, are crucial parts of the neurological system. CSF helps cushion the brain within the skull, and the choroid plexus forms a barrier between the brain and the CFS, which helps filter out toxins and keeps blood components from entering the brain.
It also allows some molecules to pass through, including those involved with the immune system.
This study — which now appears in the American Journal of Psychiatry — involved three groups of people: participants with a diagnosis of psychosis, one of their first degree relatives, and people with no history of psychosis (the controls).
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Czech Republic ratifies Armenia-EU agreement The Czech Republic has completed the ratification of the agreement signed between Armenia and the EU in 2017.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumors Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said that he can't wait for the new season with Arsenal to begin.
OSCE PA's Luxembourg Declaration cites need for Karabakh settlement The document encourages the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their dialogue in the context of the mediation.
Armenia, Temasek Holdings discuss tech cooperation Pashinyan said the Armenian government is interested in discussing cooperation opportunities with the Temasek Holdings.