California quake created a massive crack in the Earth
July 9, 2019 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 7.1 magnitude earthquake that shook California last week also ripped open a fissure.
When the shaking started at 8:19 p.m., many scrambled for cover. It was the second strong earthquake to hit the area in less than 48 hours.
The immediate damage it caused was very clear. Stores had broken bottles and exploded cans littering their floors and other items that had been hanging on walls had toppled over.
As the sun rose the next day, it also became clear that the area's topography had changed.
Satellite images provided by Planet Labs, Inc. show a crack has formed in the area close to the epicenter.
The large crack extends some distance from an area that apparently held water before. The erosion patterns on the desert sand indicate that some of that water was sucked out.
The satellite image isn't the only evidence that the region's topography was changed by the earthquake.
A nearby highway is now shutdown after tremors cracked and moved sections of the roadway.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Reconstructed house brings new beginning to one more family The Minasyans are the 8th family in Syunik province supported by VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia.
Kim Kardashian wants to focus on Armenian Genocide recognition Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says she now wants to focus attention to the Armenian Genocide.
Singapore names orchid after Armenian PM and his wife An orchid was named after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, in Singapore.
Brain structure may play key role in psychosis: study New research finds that having a larger choroid plexus, which is a vital brain structure, could be involved in psychosis.