Tusk sees deeper cooperation opportunities for Armenia, Europe
July 10, 2019 - 14:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Council of Europe Donald Tusk said Wednesday, July 10 that positive dynamics in Armenia have created new opportunities for cooperation.
"My visit is proof of the importance that the EU attaches to our relations with Armenia and the region," Tusk said after his meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
"Our discussion today highlighted the effective implementation of our Partnership Agreement, an ambitious agreement that supports Armenia's modernisation. The European Union will continue providing technical and financial assistance for its implementation.
"The Prime Minister and I also agreed on the importance of the rule of law, fight against corruption and respect for human rights. The EU welcomes the focus on creating an independent, efficient and accountable judicial system. A solid judiciary is an essential element of a mature democracy and for economic and social development. Also here the EU will continue to support with expertise and mobilise further resources. We also discussed the establishment of a specialised anti-corruption commission.
"In recognition of the government's reform efforts, the EU has almost doubled our support to Armenia in 2019. These funds will help to implement priority projects, including infrastructure and environment."
