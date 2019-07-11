Armenia pensions will increase by 10% from 2020
July 11, 2019 - 13:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Beginning from January 1, 2020, pensions in Armenia will increase by 10%, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said in a Facebook page.
Batoyan said a total of 560,000 penwill benefit from the increase, which was also reported by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Pashinyan revealed that the program of state medium-term expenditures for 2020-2022 was approved at an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Thursday, July 11.
The decision to increase pensions was reached on Thursday too.
Top stories
The government on Thursday, June 27 approved a draft law on raising minimum wage in Armenia by 23.6%
Armenia’s population will dwindle to a little more than 2 million in 2100 from today’s almost three million.
Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.
Partner news
Latest news
No Armenians among Halkidiki storm casualties No Armenian nationals or citizens were among the casualties of a violent storm that swept across Halkidiki.
Azerbaijan fails to take OSCE Mission members to frontline posts The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Problematic smartphone use linked to poor academic grades: study The study looked at 3,425 students who were asked to complete a survey to assess their mental health and well-being.
Going teetotal improves women’s mental health: report “Our findings suggest caution in recommendations that moderate drinking could improve health-related quality of life,” says Herbert Pang.