Armenia, China abolishing visas
July 11, 2019 - 16:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Thursday, July 11 approved a draft law on an agreement signed on May 26, 2019 to abolish visas between Armenia and China.
The draft law will be submitted to the Constitutional Court to determine its conformity with the Constitution.
Deputy Foreign Minister Artak Apitonyan said the agreement to sign the deal was reached during Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent visit to China.
“The sides are interested in deepening cooperation in various fields, including through interpersonal contacts and tourism promotion," the Deputy Minister said.
The agreement will most probably be ratified in China within a month, Apitonyan said.
The deal is expected to activate trade, business and tourism exchanges between the two countries.
