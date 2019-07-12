Syrian army reverses militant gains in Hama
July 12, 2019 - 09:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The militant offensive to capture the town of Hamamiyat, Hama and its corresponding hilltop has proven incredibly costly for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.
While they were able to capture Hamamiyat and its corresponding hilltop at first, they would ultimately give up these sites after an intense bombardment, followed by a ground attack from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
According to a military source in northwestern Hama, the militant losses from this failed offensive is estimated to be between 40-50 killed and many more wounded.
For the Syrian Army, the recapture of Hamamiyat was an imperative task as the town is located just east of Kernaz and Al-Sqaylabiyeh.
Photo. Reuters
