Tourists can now buy alcohol in Dubai
July 12, 2019 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tourists who enjoy a tipple can now purchase their own alcohol in Dubai and consume it after obtaining a 30-day licence issued to them to them free of cost, Gulf News reports.
Prior to this, tourists visiting Dubai could buy and drink alcohol in licensed venues such as hotels, restaurants and clubs only. Now with the new offer, they can fill up mandatory forms and purchase liquor from the outlets of Mercantile and Marketing International (MMI), the sales and marketing subsidiary of Emirates Group.
Tourists to Dubai can now buy liquor at any of the 17 designated outlets of MMI which is authorised to be a retailer of alcohol and issue liquor licences to residents as well.
The MMI website on a page dedicated to licences has a special section for tourists which provides the basic steps to obtain a licence. The steps are as under:
• Visit any MMI store with your original passport.
• Complete and sign a form confirming that you are a tourist and that you understand the rules and regulations with regards to purchasing, transporting and consumption of alcohol in Dubai.
• Each visitor will be issued a code of conduct leaflet with regard to alcohol consumption as the UAE has strict laws in this regard
• There is no fee and you can shop right away
• The foot note also mentions that liquor licence issued to tourists is only valid for visitors who are non-Muslim and 21 years and over.
• MMI further cautions the tourists on code of conduct regarding consumption of alcohol vis-a-vis the laws of the land: “Each visitor will be issued guidelines to responsible drinking in Dubai. Please ensure that you read this to ensure you are respectful of the country, its rules and its people that you are visiting.”
