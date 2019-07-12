New House amendment blocks Azerbaijan's attack capability
July 12, 2019 - 10:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a powerful amendment introduced by Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA) to block the transfer of U.S. defense articles to Baku that could potentially be used by the Azerbaijani government to act upon its threat to shoot down civilian aircraft operating out of Artsakh's Stepanakert airport.
The ANCA-backed amendment, offered to Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, was cosponsored by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Jackie Speier (D-CA) and Vice-Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA). The House adopted the measure with a bipartisan vote of 234 to 195.
"I thank my House colleagues for advancing and voting in favor of my amendment to the NDAA to require that the President must certify to Congress that any defense articles provided to Azerbaijan pose no threat to civilian aviation," Rep. Sherman told the ANCA upon passage of the measure. "However you feel about the political status of Artsakh, threats to shoot down civilian aircraft are unacceptable. I thank my colleagues again for ensuring that we do not abet the Azeris in this menacing behavior."
"The people's house took a solid stand for peace today," said ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. "The adoption of the Sherman Amendment sends a powerful message that the United States will not tolerate Azerbaijan's threats against civilian aircraft or its use of violence to resolve outstanding status and security issues with the Artsakh Republic. We are deeply grateful to Congressman Sherman for his strong leadership, value the support of Rules Committee Chairman McGovern, and thank each and every legislator - from both sides of the aisle - who voted for this historic measure."
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Exercise could improve the brain function of overweight people Previous studies had shown that obese and overweight individuals are likely to have insulin resistance in their brains
Armenia looks to secure "strong grassroots future" in football The Armenia Federation is eager to ensure that qualification for UEFA competitions becomes a regular occurrence.
Putin, Zelensky hold their first phone call Zelensky's office said the release of 24 Ukrainian sailors held by Russia since November was a "key question" during the call.
Coordinated work brings more decent living conditions to rural Armenia VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center have been implementing a housing project demonstrating a responsible approach.