Researchers use AI to detect depression in voices
July 12, 2019 - 11:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artificial intelligence algorithms can now more accurately detect depressed moods based on the sound of a person’s voice, thanks to research by University of Alberta computer scientists, Global News reports.
The study used previous research that suggests the timbre of a person’s voice contains information about their mood.
PhD student Mashrura Tasnim and professor Eleni Stroulia developed a methodology that combines several machine-learning algorithms to more accurately detect depression using acoustic cues.
The pair sees the technology being applied by individuals and care providers.
“A realistic scenario is to have people use an app that will collect voice samples as they speak naturally,” Stroulia said.
“The app, running on the user’s phone, will recognize and track indicators of mood, such as depression, over time.
“Much like you have a step counter on your phone, you could have a depression indicator based on your voice as you use the phone,” she said.
Federal government data shows about 11 per cent of Canadian men and 16 per cent of Canadian women will experience a major depression sometime in their life. More than three million youth aged 12 to 19 are at risk of developing depression, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Exercise could improve the brain function of overweight people Previous studies had shown that obese and overweight individuals are likely to have insulin resistance in their brains
Armenia looks to secure "strong grassroots future" in football The Armenia Federation is eager to ensure that qualification for UEFA competitions becomes a regular occurrence.
Putin, Zelensky hold their first phone call Zelensky's office said the release of 24 Ukrainian sailors held by Russia since November was a "key question" during the call.
Coordinated work brings more decent living conditions to rural Armenia VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center have been implementing a housing project demonstrating a responsible approach.