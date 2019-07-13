// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Explosions rock southwest Latakia as militants attack Russian airbase

Explosions rock southwest Latakia as militants attack Russian airbase
July 13, 2019 - 10:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Several loud explosions were heard around the coastal city of Jableh this evening as the militants in northeastern Latakia attempted to attack the Hmeimim Airbase, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source near the Hmeimim Airbase, the militants used attack drones to bomb the military installation.

The source said the Russian air defenses were immediately activated when the militant drones reached the northeastern perimeter of the Hmeimim Airbase.

No bombs were reported to have hit the Hmeimim Airbase; however, some of the militant projectiles hit the nearby areas.

The attack by the militant forces marks the first time this month that they have targeted the Hmeimim Airbase in southwestern Latakia.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Breaking: Loud explosions heard in southwest Latakia as militants attack Russian airbase
 Top stories
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengersBus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Arnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-DameArnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists discover baldness solution "breakthrough"
Iran "will respond firmly" to any U.S. threat: media
Pashinyan invites Vietnam parliament speaker to Armenia
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
Police probing RPG attack on Kiev office of TV Channel 112 A spokesman for Ukraine's Interior Ministry said police had no suspects but were actively investigating the case.
Premature birth impacts a baby's love life in adulthood: study A study out of the University of Warwick in England is drawing conclusions about how gestation period impacts love life.
Johnson & Johnson under criminal investigation amid talk cancer dispute The probe coincides with civil claims by thousands of cancer patients that J&J’s Baby Powder talc was responsible for their illness.