Explosions rock southwest Latakia as militants attack Russian airbase
July 13, 2019 - 10:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Several loud explosions were heard around the coastal city of Jableh this evening as the militants in northeastern Latakia attempted to attack the Hmeimim Airbase, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source near the Hmeimim Airbase, the militants used attack drones to bomb the military installation.
The source said the Russian air defenses were immediately activated when the militant drones reached the northeastern perimeter of the Hmeimim Airbase.
No bombs were reported to have hit the Hmeimim Airbase; however, some of the militant projectiles hit the nearby areas.
The attack by the militant forces marks the first time this month that they have targeted the Hmeimim Airbase in southwestern Latakia.
