Living in view of park "reduces for chocolate, alcohol cravings"
July 13, 2019 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Living somewhere with a view of a park or garden could reduce your cravings for chocolate, cigarettes or alcohol, a study has found, according to the Mail Online.
Researchers claim being surrounded by green space leads to people having fewer negative feelings and therefore less of a tendency to reach for unhealthy treats.
Exposure to nature even in small amounts has been shown to improve general wellbeing.
And the researchers said this could help understand the causes of cravings and therefore improve insight into diseases caused by excess, such as obesity and diabetes.
The study, led by the University of Plymouth, asked 149 participants to complete an online survey about where they lived and their guilty pleasures.
Participants selected items for which they regularly experienced cravings – most people said food (38 per cent) or chocolate (32 per cent).
Addictive items were also an often-reported choice, with caffeine topping 16 per cent of people's lists, nicotine five per cent and alcohol nine per cent.
Among other things, the study measured the proportion of green space in each participant's neighbourhood, the amount of greenery they could see from their home, their access to a garden or allotment and how often they went to a public green space like a park.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
Premature birth impacts a baby's love life in adulthood: study A study out of the University of Warwick in England is drawing conclusions about how gestation period impacts love life.
Johnson & Johnson under criminal investigation amid talk cancer dispute The probe coincides with civil claims by thousands of cancer patients that J&J’s Baby Powder talc was responsible for their illness.
Daron Acemoglu named MIT Institute Professor His far-ranging research agenda has produced influential studies about government, innovation, labor, and globalization.