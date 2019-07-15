Iranian military aircraft spotted at Hama Airbase in Syria
July 15, 2019 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new satellite image from northern Syria showed an Iranian military aircraft deployed at the strategic Hama Airbase, Al-Masdar News says.
Based on the satellite image, the Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Ababeel 3, was seen at the Hama Airbase, which has previously come under attack by militants in the nearby Idlib Governorate.
The Iranian aircraft has been used by the Syrian Armed Forces on several occasions in the past, including reconnaissance missions in both the Idlib and Hama governorates.
The Syrian military uses a plethora of Iranian and Russian drones to conduct reconnaissance missions over the militant-held areas in northern, central and eastern Syria.
