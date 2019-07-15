Ryanair, WizzAir “ready to fly to Armenia if departure tax is dropped”
July 15, 2019 - 12:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The civil aviation authorities of Armenia have proposed eliminating departure taxes for new directions, Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation Arevik Revazian told reporters on Monday, July 15.
“High costs in Armenia are among the obstacles to starting a cooperation with new carriers,” Revazian was quoted as saying by Aysor.am.
“Both the airport charges at Zvartnots and the departure fees are high, and we are going to propose to eliminate the latter for new directions.”
According to her, Ryanair and WizzAir are ready to enter the Armenian market in 2020 if the proposed changes are made and the management of Zvartnots airport agrees to revise the tariffs.
Revazian said she has even reached a written agreement with the budget carriers.
Top stories
62% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union (EU), compared to 48% in 2018, the survey says.
The government on Thursday, June 27 approved a draft law on raising minimum wage in Armenia by 23.6%
Armenia’s population will dwindle to a little more than 2 million in 2100 from today’s almost three million.
Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.
Partner news
Latest news
Egypt opening Bent Pyramid to tourists Minister of Antiquities Khaled al Anani led a party of foreign ambassadors to the Dahshur Necropolis to inaugurate the pyramid.
16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival wraps in Yerevan The 16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival wrapped in Yerevan on July 13 as a closing ceremony took place at Moscow Cinema.
Longitudinal decline in aging-related brain network integrity revealed The researchers aim to next examine how various factors might influence aging-related changes in brain networks.
Alan Turing to feature on new £50 note Turing is the scientist famous for helping to crack the wartime Enigma code and pioneering the modern computer.