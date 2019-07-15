Ryanair, WizzAir “ready to fly to Armenia if departure tax is dropped”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The civil aviation authorities of Armenia have proposed eliminating departure taxes for new directions, Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation Arevik Revazian told reporters on Monday, July 15.

“High costs in Armenia are among the obstacles to starting a cooperation with new carriers,” Revazian was quoted as saying by Aysor.am.

“Both the airport charges at Zvartnots and the departure fees are high, and we are going to propose to eliminate the latter for new directions.”

According to her, Ryanair and WizzAir are ready to enter the Armenian market in 2020 if the proposed changes are made and the management of Zvartnots airport agrees to revise the tariffs.

Revazian said she has even reached a written agreement with the budget carriers.