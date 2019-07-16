Turkish army "removes border fence along northern Raqqa town"
July 16, 2019 - 10:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Opposition activists reported on Monday, July 15 night that the Turkish Armed Forces had removed the border fence along the Al-Raqqa Governorate’s northern border, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the opposition claims, the border fence was completely removed north of the Al-Raqqa Governorate town of Tal Abyad.
The move by the Turkish Armed Forces comes just a week after the Turkish media reported about a new military operation east of the Euphrates.
Over the last two days, northern Syria has witnessed an increase in hostilities between the Turkish Armed Forces and Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG).
On Monday, the Turkish Army heavily shelled the YPG’s positions near the key town of Tal Rifa’at in northern Aleppo. No casualties were reported despite the intensity of the attack.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian engineers building Zuckerberg's "sleep box" T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Family in remote Armenian village will have a descent house soon The housing problem of the Babayan family appeared in the center of attention of partners implementing the program.
Cutting-edge tech sends camera feed into blind people’s brains When a person becomes blind — as opposed to being born that way — their brain’s visual cortex is typically undamaged.
Foreign Minister traveling to U.S. for Ministerial on Religious Freedom Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will travel to D.C. for the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom.