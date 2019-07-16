U.S. should not put pressure on Armenia over ties with Iran: speaker

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan has said that tensions in relations between the United States and Iran are having a negative impact on the Armenian economy.

Currently in the United States with a delegation, Mirzoyan addressed the Atlantic Council, an American Atlanticist think tank in the field of international affairs, on Monday, July 16.

Mirzoyan said relations with Iran are of great importance given Armenia’s closed borders with two of its other neighbors.

“Developing relations with a friendly nation should never come at the expense of another,” the lawmaker said.

“We would like the United States to not put pressure on Armenia to be involved in the agenda of sanctions against Iran.

“Armenia can’t pay such a price.”

He said at the same time that Armenia is interested in developing relations with the United States and hopes to continue receiving Washington’s support for upcoming reforms.