Foreign Minister traveling to U.S. for Ministerial on Religious Freedom

July 16, 2019 - 16:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will travel to Washington D.C. for the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom slated for July 18.

Mnatsakanyan is expected to deliver remarks at the event, which seeks to reaffirm international commitments to promote religious freedom for all and focus on concrete outcomes that produce durable, positive change.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan are currently in the United States.

Addressing the Atlantic Council, an American Atlanticist think tank in the field of international affairs, on Monday, July 16, Mirzoyan said that tensions in relations between the United States and Iran are having a negative impact on the Armenian economy.

Avinyan meanwhile, attended a conference dedicated to investing in “climate economy”, where he said climate change threatens Lake Sevan. The country's largest lake is facing a serious threat from algae and falling water levels. Satellite images show almost half of the lake colored green.

