Lavrov: Armenia is Russia's key partner in South Caucasus
July 17, 2019 - 15:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is Russia's key partner in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty, a Russian weekly.
Asked whether he believes that Moscow is geopolitically losing in Armenia, Ukraine and Georgia, Lavrov said Moscow is not indifferent to the political processes in those countries.
"We are dealing with friendly peoples with whom we have a long history of relations, including living in one state," the Russian foreign policy chief said.
"Unfortunately, after the collapse of the USSR, the West was confident that the “end of history” had come, and it is now allowed to grossly interfere in the affairs of certain states, unceremoniously command internal political processes. Ukraine is perhaps the most glaring example.
"It's a whole different situation with Armenia. This country is a key partner of Russia in the Saouth Caucasus with which strategic, allied relations have been established.
"The political dialogue, cooperation on the parliamentary front and in the international arena are intensive. Russia is the leading economic partner of Armenia. Educational, cultural, investment, military-technical ties are developing dynamically."
