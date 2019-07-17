Three Turkish diplomats killed in Erbil shooting
July 17, 2019 - 16:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least three Turkish diplomats were killed on Wednesday, July 17 in a shooting that took place in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil, two Kurdish security officials told Reuters.
Unknown gunmen opened fire at a restaurant where the diplomats were dinning, the sources said.
