Three Turkish diplomats killed in Erbil shooting

July 17, 2019 - 16:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - At least three Turkish diplomats were killed on Wednesday, July 17 in a shooting that took place in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil, two Kurdish security officials told Reuters.

Unknown gunmen opened fire at a restaurant where the diplomats were dinning, the sources said.

