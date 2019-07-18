Russian nuclear power plant switches off 3 units after short-circuit
July 18, 2019 - 12:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian nuclear power plant northwest of Moscow turned off three of its four generating units on Thursday, July 18 after a transformer short circuited but radiation levels remained normal, a subsidiary of state nuclear corporation Rosatom said, according to Reuters.
The incident occurred at the Kalinin nuclear power plant in Russia's Tver region about 350 kilometres (217 miles) northwest of Moscow, it said.
"The radiation level at the station and surrounding territory remains without change and is in line with normal background levels," Rosenergoatom said in a statement.
Photo: РИА Новости
