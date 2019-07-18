Turkish military convoy enters northern Hama: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish military convoy has reportedly entered the northwestern region of Syria on Thursday, July 18 morning, opposition activists reported via social media, Al-Masdar News says.

According to the reports, the Turkish military convoy first entered Syria from the neighboring Hatay Province before making its way through the Idlib Governorate to the town of Morek.

In the town of Morek is one of the Turkish military’s largest observation posts inside the Hama Governorate.