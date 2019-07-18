Parliament speaker meets members of Armenian organizations in D.C.
July 18, 2019 - 17:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The President of the Armenian National Assembly, Ararat Mirzoyan, held meetings with the representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and the Armenian Assembly of America in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, July 17.
During the meetings, Mirzoyan stressed the role of the two organizations in the Armenian-American relations and unveiled the reform agenda currently being implemented in Armenia.
A number of programs aimed at the development of Armenian-American relations and the role that ANCA and the Assembly could play in the process were discussed.
