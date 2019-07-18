Serj Tankian invests in Patreon
July 18, 2019 - 18:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Musician Serj Tankian from System of a Down has invested in the crowdfunding firm Patreon, Music Ally reports.
By the end of 2019, Patreon expects to have paid out more than $1bn to its community of creators since its launch in 2013. But the company is also proving adept at raising money for its own business through more traditional means: yesterday it announced a $60m Series D funding round, taking its total raised since launch to nearly $166m.
Tankian, who is of Armenian is one of the investors in the latest round, alongside comedian Hannibal Buress and a group of institutional investors. Patreon CEO Jack Conte hailed the involvement of “our first creator/artist investors” saying that “this means we’ll have even more creative minds and hearts behind our mission to fund the creative class”.
Conte promised that Patreon will use the funding to accelerate its growth internationally – “new currencies, payment methods, and languages” as well as more offices across the world – while also developing more new features for its platform, and beefing up existing features like merchandise. “We’ll also give creators and their patrons better ways to engage, both one on one and as a community,” he wrote.
Patreon’s funding news comes in a strange year for crowdfunding. Music platform PledgeMusic’s troubles are well-known by now, and with the company still hoping to be bought, unresolved. Meanwhile, Kickstarter’s plans to relaunch its Patreon-style ongoing-crowdfunding service Drip with partner XOXO were recently cancelled – with XOXO claiming that “we couldn’t find a way to make the business viable… the resources required to support a high number of lower-volume creators always outpaced our revenue”.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Broken heart syndrome linked with cancer: study Broken heart syndrome occurs when the heart's main pumping chamber temporarily enlarges and doesn't pump well.
Turkish military convoy enters northern Hama: report A Turkish military convoy has reportedly entered the northwestern region of Syria on July 18 morning.
Russia says ready to discuss delivery of Su-35 fighters to Turkey "If our Turkish colleagues express a desire, we are ready to work out deliveries of Su-35 fighter jets", Chemezov stated.
40,000 capacity stadium in Yerevan draws $300 million investment Gevorg Loretsyan has revealed that a national Stadium with a capacity of 35,000-40,000 will be built in Yerevan.