Russian Air Force launches massive attack over Syria's Hama
July 19, 2019 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force has launched their biggest attack of the month in Syria, targeting several areas across the Latakia, Idlib, and Hama governorates, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Russian Air Force has been launching hourly strikes over the northwestern region of Syria, inflicting heavy damage on the jihadist defenses.
Among the targets for the Russian Air Force are the Idlib Governorate cities of Jisr Al-Shughour and Khan Sheikhoun.
The cities have a large presence of jihadist rebels from factions like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
The Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency reported on Thursday, July 18 morning that the Russian Air Force had destroyed at least a half dozen militant bases and ammunition depots in the Idlib Governorate.
The airstrikes by the Russian Air Force come at the same time that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is preparing to storm the militant-held areas in the Al-Ghaab Plain area of both Hama and Idlib.
