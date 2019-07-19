Daily coffee doesn't affect cancer risk: study
July 19, 2019 - 12:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Drinking coffee does not change a person's risk of being diagnosed with or dying from cancer, Medical Xpress reports citing a new QIMR Berghofer study.
The research findings have been published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.
Senior author and head of QIMR Berghofer's Statistical Genetics Group, Associate Professor Stuart MacGregor, said the large Mendelian randomization study looked at data from more than 300,000 people and showed drinking coffee every day neither reduced nor increased a person's risk of developing any cancer.
"We know that coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world, and there continue to be mixed messages about the role it plays in disease," Associate Professor MacGregor said.
"We also know that a preference for coffee is heritable.
"Our two-pronged research looked at whether cancer rates differed among people with different levels of self-reported coffee consumption, and whether the same trend was seen when we replaced self-reported consumption with genetic predisposition towards coffee consumption.
"We found there was no real relationship between how many cups of coffee a person had a day and if they developed any particular cancers.
"The study also ruled out a link between coffee intake and dying from the disease."
Coffee contains a complex mixture of bioactive ingredients, including substances such as caffeine and kahweol, which have been shown to display anti-tumor effects in animal studies.
Its potential anti-cancer effect on humans has not been established however, with studies to date producing conflicting findings for overall cancer risk and for individual cancers such as breast and prostate cancers.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia parliament speaker meets U.S. lawmakers in D.C. The President of the Armenian National Assembly met the Members of U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C.
Canada will pay $1 bn settlement for claims of sexual misconduct in army The settlement reserves $900 million for both members of the class action lawsuits and current or former employees.
Top court: Netherlands partially responsible for Srebrenica massacre "Dutchbat (Dutch battalion troops) acted unlawfully in the evacuation of 350 men," the court found.
Music "reportedly calms nerves before surgery as well as sedative The song, written to reduce anxiety, blood pressure and heart rate, performed as well as a sedative in a study of 157 people.