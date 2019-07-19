// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Tutankhamun's coffin to be restored for first time since its discovery

July 19, 2019 - 13:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tutankhamun is one of the best known figures of Ancient Egypt, and now his coffin is getting some tender loving care, CNN reports.

The boy king's gilded coffin has been moved from his tomb in Luxor to the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) for restoration work, Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities announced.

This is the first time that the coffin has been restored since it was discovered in 1922.

The coffin was moved from Tutankhamun's tomb in the Valley of the Kings on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the ministry. It will be displayed at the museum alongside other treasures from the tomb itself.

"The coffin has suffered a lot of damage, including cracks in the golden layers of plaster and a general weakness in all golden layers," said Dr. Eissa Zidan, head of the first aid restoration and transportation of antiquities at the museum.

"Before sending the coffin to the GEM, a complete report on the condition of the coffin was written highlighting all the damages."

The restoration will take around eight months, according to the statement, while journalists will be invited to see the coffin at the museum in two weeks. Work on the coffin follows on from the restoration of the tomb itself.

CNN. King Tut's coffin to be restored for the first time since it was discovered
