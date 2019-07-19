// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Athens

July 19, 2019 - 16:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A strong earthquake shook the Greek capital Athens on Friday, July 19, sending people rushing out of buildings and into the street, CNN reports.

The 5.1 magnitude tremor struck 23 kilometers (14 miles) northwest of the capital, according to the Athens Institute of Geodynamics.

The Institute said there had been seven aftershocks, with the largest measuring 3.1.

Residents who contacted the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake was strong but short, describing televisions shaking and objects falling from bookshelves.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

