5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Athens
July 19, 2019 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A strong earthquake shook the Greek capital Athens on Friday, July 19, sending people rushing out of buildings and into the street, CNN reports.
The 5.1 magnitude tremor struck 23 kilometers (14 miles) northwest of the capital, according to the Athens Institute of Geodynamics.
The Institute said there had been seven aftershocks, with the largest measuring 3.1.
Residents who contacted the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake was strong but short, describing televisions shaking and objects falling from bookshelves.
There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia parliament speaker meets U.S. lawmakers in D.C. The President of the Armenian National Assembly met the Members of U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C.
Top court: Netherlands partially responsible for Srebrenica massacre "Dutchbat (Dutch battalion troops) acted unlawfully in the evacuation of 350 men," the court found.
Music "reportedly calms nerves before surgery as well as sedative The song, written to reduce anxiety, blood pressure and heart rate, performed as well as a sedative in a study of 157 people.
Tutankhamun's coffin to be restored for first time since its discovery Tutankhamun is one of the best known figures of Ancient Egypt, and now his coffin is getting some tender loving care.