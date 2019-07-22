Study shows more young women binge drinking
July 22, 2019 - 18:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More young people in Ontario — especially young women — are ending up in hospital emergency departments because of excessive alcohol use, according to a new study from scientists in Ottawa, according to CBC News.
The research, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday, looked at a total of 765,354 emergency room visits in Ontario due to alcohol use between 2003 and 2016.
Researchers found that emergency department visits due to alcohol increased 86 per cent for women and 56 per cent for men.
"It's eye-opening," said Dr. Peter Tanuseputro, a family doctor and scientist at the Ottawa Hospital and the Bruyère Research Institute.
Excessive drinking, blacking out, and the need for detox led to the emergency room visits, as well as more serious liver or pancreas illnesses.
"I think all of society, to be quite frank, needs to see this this data," said Tanuseputo.
"It's a responsibility of all of society to look at these numbers. Look how sobering they are and make sure that the trends don't continue."
