Armenia’s Diaspora Commissioner meets Russia’s Deputy FM
July 23, 2019 - 11:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan has met the State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin in Moscow.
Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan too was attending the meeting.
Karasin said Russia is a multinational country where different nations are living side by side, and that those people live in inter-ethnic solidarity, which he said is very important for Russia.
The Deputy Foreign Minister said that Armenians are part of the multiethnic Russian state and are very active in the political, cultural, social and economic spheres.
Sinanyan said the Armenian community of Russia has great potential, and the Armenian side would be happy if they could participate in the development of Russia and at the same time preserve their national identity.
Top stories
Taner Akçam says the signatures on the letters, dated 3 March and 7 April 1915, match those of Shakir on other documents.
Armenia is Russia's key partner in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan will lead the highest-level delegation to ever visit Australia.
The issue that pitted different groups within the Armenian community and the Istanbul Governorate began in 2007.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey launches "heavy retaliatory attack" in northern Syria The rocket fired from Syria hit the Ceylanpinar District, killing one aid worker and wounding a half dozen bystanders.
Millions advised to stop taking aspirin for heart health Some 29 million people 40 and older were taking an aspirin a day despite having no known heart disease in 2017.
Microsoft invests $1 billion in OpenAI effort to replicate human brain Microsoft has pumped $1bn into an ambitious artificial intelligence research group in pursuit of the ultimate AI dream.
Boris Johnson will become Britain’s next PM Boris Johnson will become Britain’s next Prime Minister after being elected leader of the Conservative party.