Armenia’s Diaspora Commissioner meets Russia’s Deputy FM

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan has met the State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin in Moscow.

Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan too was attending the meeting.

Karasin said Russia is a multinational country where different nations are living side by side, and that those people live in inter-ethnic solidarity, which he said is very important for Russia.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said that Armenians are part of the multiethnic Russian state and are very active in the political, cultural, social and economic spheres.

Sinanyan said the Armenian community of Russia has great potential, and the Armenian side would be happy if they could participate in the development of Russia and at the same time preserve their national identity.