IS claims attack on Syrian gov’t oil tanker train in eastern Homs
July 23, 2019 - 10:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a sabotage attack on a Syrian government oil tanker train in the eastern countryside of the Homs on Sunday, July 21, Al-Masdar News reports.
In a statement released by the militant group on Monday, IS said they attacked the Syrian government oil tanker train between the towns of Al-Fajwah and Al-Busayrah.
The Islamic State has been carrying out several attacks against the Syrian government and their armed forces since they lost their last major stronghold in the southern part of the country.
