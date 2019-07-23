// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkey launches "heavy retaliatory attack" in northern Syria

Turkey launches
July 23, 2019 - 18:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish Armed Forces launched a heavy retaliatory attack on Tuesday, July 23 after a rocket fired from northern Syria hit the Turkish province of Sanliurfa, Al-Masdar News says.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, the rocket fired from Syria hit the Ceylanpinar District, killing one aid worker and wounding a half dozen bystanders.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense later said on Twitter that Turkish forces had responded to the rocket fire and had hit and destroyed seven targets on the Syrian side of the border in self-defense.

They would later accuse the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) of carrying out the rocket attack from the neighboring Al-Hasakah Governorate of northern Syria.

The Queen of Thieves

New York's first female crime boss

