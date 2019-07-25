"Blade Runner" star Rutger Hauer dies aged 75
July 25, 2019 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Actor Rutger Hauer, who starred in 1982's "Blade Runner", has died at the age of 75, the BBC reports.
The star died in the Netherlands after a short illness, his agent confirmed.
Hauer played the murderous replicant Roy Batty in "Blade Runner", which was directed by Ridley Scott and also starred Harrison Ford.
The actor's funeral was held on Wednesday, July 24.
Hauer was particularly well known for horror and vampire roles, starring as Van Helsing in Dracula 3D, and as the vampire Barlow in Salem's lot - a 2004 mini series of the Stephen King novel.
Hauer was born on 23 January 1944 in Breukelen, near Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.
In his youth, he joined the Dutch merchant navy but returned to Amsterdam in 1962. He briefly studied acting but then quit to join the army. He later returned to acting and got his major break in 1969 when he was cast in the title role of TV series Floris.
His performance in Blade Runner was by far his most famous role, but he continued acting right up until this year.
He has also appeared in the films "Sin City", "Batman Begins" and the HBO series "True Blood".
