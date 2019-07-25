// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijani Air Force plane crashes into Caspian Sea

Azerbaijani Air Force plane crashes into Caspian Sea
July 25, 2019 - 11:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the late hours of Wednesday, July 24, a MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

During the night training flights, contact with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from radars.

According to preliminary data, the military plane has fallen into the Caspian Sea.

Immediate measures are underway to find and rescue the pilot of the plane.

A commission established on the instructions of the Azerbaijani Defense Minister is investigating the causes of the crash.

Related links:
Ria.ru В Каспийском море упал азербайджанский МиГ-29
Trend. Azerbaijani Air Force plane crashes during training flights
 Top stories
Ukraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary electionsUkraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary elections
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trialTurkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengersBus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Pashinyan invites Vietnam parliament speaker to Armenia
Brain imaging could help identify teens at risk of increasing alcohol use
Living in view of park "reduces for chocolate, alcohol cravings"
UAE's Masdar pursuing renewable energy opportunities in Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia drop one spot in new FIFA ranking Armenia dropped one notch to take the 98th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published recently by the federation.
Boarding staircase collides with Yerevan-bound plane in Moscow An incident happened while a Yerevan-bound plane was preparing for flight at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.
VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center building house from scratch in rural Armenia Active construction work is underway in the village of Mrgastan in Armenia's Armavir province for the Hasoyan family.
CNN: Yerevan a most beautiful city where you can skip tourist crowds Yerevan has been named one of Europe's 20 most beautiful cities where you can skip huge tourist crowds.