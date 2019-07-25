Islamic State's latest attacks targeting Syria’s economy: media
July 25, 2019 - 17:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Over the last six weeks, the Islamic State has carried out a number of attacks on Syrian roadways and trains in the central and eastern part of the country, Al-Masdar News.
The Islamic State attacks have ranged from minimal gunfire to strategically planted explosives along roadways and railways inside the Homs Governorate.
Among the most recent acts of sabotage carried out by IS was an attack on an oil tanker train that was making its way to western Syria from the country’s vast desert region.
With Syria’s ongoing oil crisis due to the western-led sanctions, the Islamic State has found a way to intensify the pressure on the government by wreaking havoc along their supply routes.
As a result of the Islamic State attacks, the Syrian government has sent reinforcements along the International Highway in a bid to secure their supply routes from the eastern part of the country.
The Syrian government is now preparing to reopen the strategic Albukamal crossing with Iraq, which should pave the way for increased oil transports from Iran.
However, despite the positive development, the Syrian government still has to worry about the large presence of Islamic State militants near the highway and their future railway that will link Damascus and Tehran.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia drop one spot in new FIFA ranking Armenia dropped one notch to take the 98th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published recently by the federation.
New tech detects breast cancer cells in 100% of blood samples Details of the new technology are reported in the journal Lab on a Chip by a team consisting of researchers at WPI.
Boarding staircase collides with Yerevan-bound plane in Moscow An incident happened while a Yerevan-bound plane was preparing for flight at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.
VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center building house from scratch in rural Armenia Active construction work is underway in the village of Mrgastan in Armenia's Armavir province for the Hasoyan family.