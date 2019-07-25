Ceballos joining Arsenal bad news for Mkhitaryan, Ozil - Robson
July 25, 2019 - 18:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dani Ceballos joining Arsenal is set to mean less game time for two of the first-team squad -- Armenia internationalHenrikh Mkhitaryan and German midfielder Mesut Ozil -- reckons former Gunner Stewart Robson, Express reports.
Ceballos is in London to complete a season-long loan move to Arsenal from Real Madrid.
The 22-year-old is joining the Gunners on the back of summer success with Spain Under-21s at the European Championship.
Robson was impressed with Ceballos in that tournament, claiming he was the winners’ second best player.
Ceballos is an attack-minded central midfielder and has regularly played in behind strikers.
Robson believes his arrival is a sign Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is not the biggest fan of Mesut Ozil or Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
“[Ceballos] certainly could [be a threat to Ozil],” Robson told ESPN FC.
“Mesut Ozil over the last couple of years hasn’t performed on a regular basis.
“He’s been good in some games but not enough.
“I’m not sure Unai Emery likes his style of play.
“He doesn’t feel as if he can press the ball, he doesn’t feel as though he can play the style of football that he wants to play.
“That’s why I think he’s brought Ceballos in to play in that role behind two strikers.
“He was probably [Spain Under-21s’] second best player.
“Fabian Ruiz was the best player, the Napoli player, but he was playing in the hole behind the main striker, he’d come sometimes a little bit deeper.
“He’s someone who can pick a pass, someone that can run with the ball, he’s clever with his movement, he’s clever with his passing.
“I think he’s the right sort of player for Arsenal if he doesn’t fancy Ozil and if he doesn’t fancy Mkhitaryan.”
