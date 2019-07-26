Ovarian cancer drug "can delay disease in newly diagnosed"
July 26, 2019 - 16:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A drug for advanced ovarian cancer has been approved for use in newly diagnosed patients in England, after a trial showed it could delay progression of the disease for three years, the BBC says.
Up to 600 women with a hereditary type of the disease could benefit each year.
Health bosses said olaparib had the potential to make "a huge impact", giving a better chance of survival.
Most cases of ovarian cancer are diagnosed late, when there are few treatment options.
Olaparib is for women with advanced ovarian, fallopian-tube or peritoneal cancer who have a specific gene mutation - Brca - inherited from parents, which increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
About five to 15 out of every 100 women with ovarian cancer have this faulty gene but there are concerns that less than a third of women with the disease in the UK are being tested for it.
Previously, olaparib has been available in the UK only to women who have already had at least three separate rounds of chemotherapy.
But now, patients in England who have responded to their first round of chemotherapy can also be given the tablets, which are taken twice a day.
Scotland is considering approving the drug to be used in the same way. Wales and Northern Ireland are also likely to follow suit.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
No evidence that depression affects emotion recognition Enrolled patients attended 4 study visits, each 2 weeks apart, either at home or at their primary care clinic.
Armenian Genocide doc "Intent to Destroy" nommed for Emmy The doc was nominated for a News and Documentary Emmy Award in the Outstanding Historical Documentary category
U.S. govt. orders first federal executions since 2003 The U.S. government is to resume executing death-row inmates after a 16-year hiatus, the justice department has announced.
U.S. spy plane reportedly approaches Russian airbase in Syria A publication said the aircraft was likely conducting a reconnaissance mission off the coast of Latakia.