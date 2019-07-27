Syrian army launches massive attack on northwestern Hama
July 27, 2019 - 11:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has unleashed a heavy barrage of missiles and artillery shells towards the militant defenses in the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
Coupled with several airstrikes from their air force, the Syrian Arab Army has repeatedly struck the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza this evening, hitting a number of sites inside the towns of Tal Malah, Jibeen, Latmeen, Hasraya, Kafr Zita, and Morek.
According to a military source with the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army is preparing to launch a new attack against the militant forces.
While the source did not specify the location of the coming attack, it is expected that the Syrian Arab Army will target the hilltop of Tal Malah, which was captured by the militants during a surprise offensive in June.
Since losing Tal Malah, the Syrian Army has been unable to reopen the key road between the two government strongholds of Al-Sqaylabiyeh and Mhardeh.
Lastly, the loss of this hilltop has also forced the Syrian Army to concentrate their troops away from the eastern axis of Kafr Naboudeh, which has subsequently halted the government advance into southwestern Idlib.
