// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army launches massive attack on northwestern Hama

Syrian army launches massive attack on northwestern Hama
July 27, 2019 - 11:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has unleashed a heavy barrage of missiles and artillery shells towards the militant defenses in the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

Coupled with several airstrikes from their air force, the Syrian Arab Army has repeatedly struck the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza this evening, hitting a number of sites inside the towns of Tal Malah, Jibeen, Latmeen, Hasraya, Kafr Zita, and Morek.

According to a military source with the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army is preparing to launch a new attack against the militant forces.

While the source did not specify the location of the coming attack, it is expected that the Syrian Arab Army will target the hilltop of Tal Malah, which was captured by the militants during a surprise offensive in June.

Since losing Tal Malah, the Syrian Army has been unable to reopen the key road between the two government strongholds of Al-Sqaylabiyeh and Mhardeh.

Lastly, the loss of this hilltop has also forced the Syrian Army to concentrate their troops away from the eastern axis of Kafr Naboudeh, which has subsequently halted the government advance into southwestern Idlib.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Syrian Army launches massive attack on northwestern Hama amid reports of new operation
 Top stories
Ukraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary electionsUkraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary elections
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trialTurkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengersBus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Pashinyan invites Vietnam parliament speaker to Armenia
Living in view of park "reduces for chocolate, alcohol cravings"
UAE's Masdar pursuing renewable energy opportunities in Armenia
Premature birth impacts a baby's love life in adulthood: study
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
"Game of Thrones" creators will soon be leaving HBO Creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss will soon be leaving HBO, the network that homed their show for a decade.
Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire An Armenian soldier was wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on July 27, the Defense Ministry reveals.
Ryde-Stepanakert friendship city resolution draws Baku's ire Leyla Abdullayeva has mischaracterised the parties involved in the Friendship City relationship.
Bernie Sanders reaffirms commitment to Armenian Genocide Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday, July 26 reaffirmed his commitment to properly address the Armenian Genocide.