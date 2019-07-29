Kim Kardashian West making a documentary about prison reform
July 29, 2019 - 10:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Since she helped free Alice Marie Johnson, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has gotten the bug for political activism -- specifically prison reform.
The reality star turned criminal justice reform advocate, who has Armenian roots, is now working on a documentary about the subject, which will be released via Oxygen, CNN reports.
Kardashian West stopped by a Washington, D.C. prison last week to film part of "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project."
The media mogul said she met with inmates who are taking a course with Georgetown professor Marc Howard and will feature their stories in the documentary.
A release date for the film has not yet been announced, though Oxygen says it will be 2 hours long.
"I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have," Kardashian West wrote on Twitter Saturday.
Kardashian West has been working with lawyers and activists in a national bipartisan advocacy group for criminal justice reform. Since 2018, she has helped commute the sentences of more than a dozen inmates whom she believes were unfairly sentenced.
One of them was Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender who'd been serving a life sentence since 1996 when President Trump freed her last year.
Last month Kardashian West visited the White House to support a new initiative to help former inmates get jobs after they are released from prison.
In April the 38-year-old announced she is studying to become a lawyer so she can be better informed while advocating for reforms to the US justice system.
