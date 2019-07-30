Stories from Armenian Genocide on show in Minnesota
July 30, 2019 - 11:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After the Armenian Genocide a century ago, many refugees settled in the Twin Cities. Now their stories of survival are finally being told at the Museum of Russian Art in in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in an exhibit that is sure to educate and inspire, CBS reports.
“The first survivor of the Armenian Genocide arrived in Minnesota in 1919,” Fr. Tadeos Barseghyan, of St. Sahag Armenian Church in St. Paul, said.
“1.5 million people died in the Armenian Genocide as a result of violence against Armenian people who were ethnically different, who were a Christian minority living in a Turkish empire,” Barseghyan said.
Today, about 1,000 people of Armenian descent live in the Twin Cities. They are all descendants of Genocide survivors who made it through death marches and slavery, while many of their loved ones did not.
“The wounds are so deep that even 100 years later they have not fully healed,” photographer Artyom Tonoyan said.
As a way to help heal those wounds, Tonoyan began to photograph descendants and tell their stories.
“I started taking photos of my kids and I ended up doing this,” Tonoyan said.
It’s a labor of love that’s now on display at the Russian Museum of Art. The exhibit is called the “Treasures of Memory and Hope.”
Tonoyan teaches a class about the Genocide at the University of Minnesota, and his grandmother and grandfather were the only survivors from their respective families. They met in the Armenian city of Gyumri as kids.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Kardashian reportedly visits White House again Kardashian-West, who is shooting a documentary, is said to have “had another meeting with President Trump”.
Benjamin Ferencz joins Aurora Prize Selection Committee Ferencz was one of the investigators working to hold the Nazis accountable for the crimes committed during World War II.
Armenian food delivery company buys Ukrainian marketplace Eda.ua Eda.ua allows Menu Group to enter the promising Ukrainian market, which is growing by 20-25% per year.
Artsakh delegation to Australia begins with warm welcome in Sydney The highest-level delegation from the Republic of Artsakh to visit Australia has completed its first two days of activities.