England failing to tackle "alcohol epidemic" - researchers
July 30, 2019 - 18:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Massive cuts to alcohol rehab services mean a "national epidemic" of alcohol-related problems is not being tackled, King's College London researchers say, according to the BBC.
And people with drink problems in England are less than half as likely to receive the right help as those in Scotland and Wales.
More than £100m has been cut since services in England were reorganised in 2012, the study found.
Councils in England say central government grant cuts are to blame.
The study, published in the British Medical Journal, found that, on average, drug and alcohol services in England had lost approximately 30% of their budgets since 2013-14, when they were handed over to local authority control.
In Scotland and Wales, where there has been investment in alcohol treatment services, people with alcohol dependency are 2.5 times more likely to have access to specialist treatment than those in England, where hospital admissions for alcohol-related conditions have risen 17% in the past decade.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Benjamin Ferencz joins Aurora Prize Selection Committee Ferencz was one of the investigators working to hold the Nazis accountable for the crimes committed during World War II.
Armenian food delivery company buys Ukrainian marketplace Eda.ua Eda.ua allows Menu Group to enter the promising Ukrainian market, which is growing by 20-25% per year.
Artsakh delegation to Australia begins with warm welcome in Sydney The highest-level delegation from the Republic of Artsakh to visit Australia has completed its first two days of activities.
Stories from Armenian Genocide on show in Minnesota “The wounds are so deep that even 100 years later they have not fully healed,” photographer Artyom Tonoyan said.