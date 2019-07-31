IAEA rates Armenia's nuclear security level at 3.82 out of 4
July 31, 2019 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts have assessed Armenia's nuclear security level at 3.82 points on a four-point scale, Hayastani Hanrapetutyun (Republic of Armenia) newspaper reports.
The Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) team on 17 June concluded a seven-day follow-up mission to review Armenia’s implementation of recommendations and suggestions made during an initial IRRS mission in 2015.
The follow-up mission was conducted at the request of the Government of Armenia and hosted by the Armenia Nuclear Regulatory Authority (ANRA).
The IAEA team said back then that Armenia has made progress in strengthening its regulatory framework for nuclear and radiation safety but still faces challenges, including a shortage of qualified and experienced staff at the regulatory body.
