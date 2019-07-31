Syrian army scores new advance in Hama
July 31, 2019 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a new advance in the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Tuesday, July 31 morning, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by heavy airstrikes from their Russian partners, the Syrian Arab Army advanced past recently captured Wadi Hasmein, seizing the remaining farms south of Zakah.
Following the advance, the Syrian Arab Army managed to make their first advance west of Zakah, capturing the small town of Abu Rai’dah.
According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Arab Army’s attack on Zakah should be coming later on Tuesday, as they seize the last farms under militant control.
On Tuesday evening, the Syrian Arab Army began a new offensive to advance west from the recently captured hilltop of Tal Malah and nearby town of Jibeen.
A source from the army said their attack on Jibeen was meant to be diversionary as their primary focus was the farms south of Zakah.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Smoking hinders effectiveness of embolization procedure Embolization procedures to treat blood vessel abnormalities in the lungs are less effective if the patient is a smoker.
Russia launches mass production of Su-57 fighters Sukhoi started the mass production of Su-57 fighters under a contract for the delivery of the fighter jets to Russia's aerospace force.
Delegation brings Artsakh advocacy to centre stage in Australian capital Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan was flanked by Davit Ishkhanyan, Artak Nersisyan and Kaylar Michaelian.
Moms of kids with autism reduce stress by improving relationships The study examined the effects of the technique in a study involving 28 children with autism and their parents.