Syrian army scores new advance in Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a new advance in the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Tuesday, July 31 morning, Al-Masdar News reports.

Backed by heavy airstrikes from their Russian partners, the Syrian Arab Army advanced past recently captured Wadi Hasmein, seizing the remaining farms south of Zakah.

Following the advance, the Syrian Arab Army managed to make their first advance west of Zakah, capturing the small town of Abu Rai’dah.

According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Arab Army’s attack on Zakah should be coming later on Tuesday, as they seize the last farms under militant control.

On Tuesday evening, the Syrian Arab Army began a new offensive to advance west from the recently captured hilltop of Tal Malah and nearby town of Jibeen.

A source from the army said their attack on Jibeen was meant to be diversionary as their primary focus was the farms south of Zakah.