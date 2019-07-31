Russia launches mass production of Su-57 fighters
July 31, 2019 - 15:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia's Sukhoi Aircraft Company has started the mass production of Su-57 fighters under a contract for the delivery of the fighter jets to Russia's aerospace force, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov confirmed recently, Xinhua reports.
The Sukhoi Aircraft Company on Monday released a brochure which indicated that the Russian Defense Ministry has signed a contact with the company for the supply of over 76 Su-57 aircraft.
"A state contract was signed at the Army 2019 international arms exhibition between the Defense Ministry of Russia and the Sukhoi Company for the delivery of a batch of Su-57 fifth generation fighter jets," reported the TASS news agency quoting a statement of the vice prime minister's office. "The Sukhoi has started to fulfil its contractual obligations."
The fifth-generation stealth Su-57, formerly known as T-50, is a single-seat twin-engine jet featuring super maneuverability and supersonic flight capability.
After having made its maiden flight in January 2010, the Su-57 completed its first test flight with a new-generation engine in December 2017.
