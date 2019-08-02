Dark chocolate "could boost mood, relieve symptoms of depression"
August 2, 2019 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Eating dark chocolate could boost mood and relieve symptoms of depression, scientists say, according to 7News.
Adults who tucked into the treat had 70 per cent lower odds of reporting depressive symptoms than those who ate no chocolate at all, the research showed.
The team studied data from 13,626 adults in the US and also found the 25 per cent who ate the most chocolate of any kind were less likely to report depressive symptoms than those who did not eat it.
But the survey was only a "snapshot" and further research is needed to confirm a link, experts have cautioned.
Lead author Dr Sarah Jackson, from University College London's Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said: "This study provides some evidence that consumption of chocolate, particularly dark chocolate, may be associated with reduced odds of clinically relevant depressive symptoms."
The team, who worked with the University of Calgary and Alberta Health Services Canada, found no significant link between not eating dark chocolate and depressive symptoms.
"Further research is required to clarify the direction of causation," Dr Jackson said.
"It could be the case that depression causes people to lose their interest in eating chocolate, or there could be other factors that make people both less likely to eat dark chocolate and to be depressed."
Data was gathered from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
Adults' chocolate consumption was checked against their scores on the Patient Health Questionnaire, which looked at depressive symptoms.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian border village gets new lighting system The village of Barekamavan in Armenia's Tavush province is not insured against being targeted by the adversary any time.
Mayilyan, Berejiklian discuss Artsakh-Australia cooperation Mayilyan met Berejiklian, NSW Legislative Assembly Speaker Jonathan O'Dea and NSW Legislative Council President John Ajaka in Sydney.
Russia "concerned about escalation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border" “We are really concerned about the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," said Zakharova.
Prominent politicians, academics join Australian Friends of Artsakh Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan welcomed the establishment of the Australian Friends of Artsakh.