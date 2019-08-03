Syrian army intensifies attack in northern Hama
August 3, 2019 - 10:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) intensified their attack on the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Friday, August 2 evening after the militant forces failed to withdraw their fighters from the demilitarized zone, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army fired several artillery shells and missiles towards the positions of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the towns of Zakah, Al-Latamnah, and Kafr Zita.
The source added that the Syrian Army’s strikes have specifically concentrated on these areas in order to deter the militants from trying to reestablish their positions west of Zakah.
Prior to the conditional ceasefire, the Syrian Arab Army was on the offensive in northern Hama; however, since the cessation of hostilities was announced, they halted their offensive operation.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian border village gets new lighting system The village of Barekamavan in Armenia's Tavush province is not insured against being targeted by the adversary any time.
Mayilyan, Berejiklian discuss Artsakh-Australia cooperation Mayilyan met Berejiklian, NSW Legislative Assembly Speaker Jonathan O'Dea and NSW Legislative Council President John Ajaka in Sydney.
Russia "concerned about escalation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border" “We are really concerned about the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," said Zakharova.
Prominent politicians, academics join Australian Friends of Artsakh Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan welcomed the establishment of the Australian Friends of Artsakh.