Armenia's military industry budget will expand by 114% in 2020
August 3, 2019 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The budget of Armenia's military industry will expand by 114% in 2020, the government said in a Facebook post.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that the development of the sector is among the government's priorities.
Months ago, the government's structural changes brought to the creation of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry.
