Explosion at Russian military depot sparks massive evacuation
August 6, 2019 - 12:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday, August 5 that explosions at a storage facility for gunpowder charges prompted the evacuation of 6,000 residents in the town of Achinsk, as well as towns and villages within a 20-kilometer (12.4-mile) radius, Deutsche Welle reports.
Authorities declared a state of emergency in the Krasnoyarsk region.
Unverified videos posted on social media showed powerful explosions sending plumes of black smoke high into the sky.
Air traffic was suspended within 30 kilometers of the military site.
Krasnoyarsk governor Alexander Uss said that between five and eight people may have been injured.
"There is no threat to their lives," he added in televised comments.
Authorities planned to evacuate a further 11,000 people, broadcaster Russia 24 reported.Rusal, the world's largest aluminum producer outside China, suspended operations at its Achinsk alumina plant and evacuated all but essential staff to ensure their safety, it said.
The plant is Russia's largest producer of alumina, a raw material which is smelted into aluminum.
Around a dozen accidents have happened in explosives factories across Russia since 2014, according to the TASS news agency.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Pobeda Airlines not suspending flights to Armenia Pobeda Airlines will not suspend its flights to the Shirak airport in the Armenian town of Gyumri.
OSCE Mission conducts monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Foreign and Defense Ministries.
Study looks into potential new treatments for pancreatic cancer Researchers have discovered a potential new treatment for an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer.
Andy Serkis set to direct “Venom 2” Andy Serkis is set to direct Sony’s “Venom 2,” a sequel to last year’s superhero box office smash starring Tom Hardy.