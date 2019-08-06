Britain says "Ready and willing" to do a Brexit deal
August 6, 2019 - 15:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Britain is “ready and willing” to do a deal to leave the European Union if Brussels renegotiates the agreement, a senior government source said on Tuesday, denying that a no-deal Brexit was Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s central plan.
Johnson, who took over as prime minister two weeks ago, has taken a hard line with the EU, demanding that it show willingness to change the deal it agreed with his predecessor before negotiations can restart to secure Britain’s smooth departure from the bloc.
His insistence that Britain is boosting preparations to leave without a divorce agreement if Brussels refuses to renegotiate has spooked markets, sent the pound tumbling and prompted some lawmakers to suspect a no-deal Brexit is his ultimate goal.
A report in The Guardian newspaper cited EU diplomats as saying they believed a no-deal Brexit was the “UK government’s central scenario”.
The government source said this was not the case, but the EU had to understand that Johnson could not again bring forward the deal that was rejected by Britain’s parliament three times, leading to the resignation of his predecessor Theresa May.
“We want a deal. It’s sad that they don’t want to negotiate with us,” the source said, on condition of anonymity.
“The fact that the Withdrawal Agreement has been rejected by large margins by the House of Commons on three occasions means that, if there’s going to be a deal, they have to be prepared to renegotiate. We’re ready and willing to do so.”
Johnson has said Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a deal.
His government says the only way to secure a deal would be to ditch the Irish backstop - an insurance policy designed to prevent the return of border controls between EU-member Ireland and Britain’s province of Northern Ireland that were ended by the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Pobeda Airlines not suspending flights to Armenia Pobeda Airlines will not suspend its flights to the Shirak airport in the Armenian town of Gyumri.
OSCE Mission conducts monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Foreign and Defense Ministries.
Andy Serkis set to direct “Venom 2” Andy Serkis is set to direct Sony’s “Venom 2,” a sequel to last year’s superhero box office smash starring Tom Hardy.
Explosion at Russian military depot sparks massive evacuation Videos posted on social media showed powerful explosions sending plumes of black smoke high into the sky.