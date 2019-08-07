Syrian army scores first advance in northern Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored their first advance in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate this evening after a fierce battle with the militant forces, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Army captured the town of Arbaeen after launching two consecutive attacks on Jaysh Al-Izza’s defenses.

The source said the first attack was repelled by the militant forces; however, on the second attempt, they were able to overrun Jaysh Al-Izza’s positions en route to seizing Arbaeen.

With Arbaeen under their control, the Syrian Arab Army will now shift their attention to the key town of Zakah, which is located at the western flank of Jaysh Al-Izza’s strongholds in Hama.