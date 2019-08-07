Syrian army scores first advance in northern Hama
August 7, 2019 - 10:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored their first advance in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate this evening after a fierce battle with the militant forces, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Army captured the town of Arbaeen after launching two consecutive attacks on Jaysh Al-Izza’s defenses.
The source said the first attack was repelled by the militant forces; however, on the second attempt, they were able to overrun Jaysh Al-Izza’s positions en route to seizing Arbaeen.
With Arbaeen under their control, the Syrian Arab Army will now shift their attention to the key town of Zakah, which is located at the western flank of Jaysh Al-Izza’s strongholds in Hama.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Prenatal parental stress could make toddlers cranky The study highlighted the need to attend to what fathers are going through during this time and in a child’s early life.
Armenia leads Warrior of Peace competition of Int’l Army Games The Armenian Armed Forces are leading the Warrior of Peace event of the International Arm Games 2019 that kicked off in Russia.
Painting bought for €500 could turn out to be a Rembrandt worth €30 mln the painting might be a long-lost Rembrandt worth around €30 million ($33 million), and the buyer might be looking to sell.
Non-invasive imaging method spots cancer at the molecular level Researchers for the first time have combined a powerful microscopy technique with automated image analysis algorithms.