Drinking tea, coffee within 4 hours of bedtime "has no impact on sleep"
August 7, 2019 - 18:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If you want to nod off easily you know that chugging the caffeine pre-bed time is a massive faux-pas.
But new research has revealed that drinking coffee or tea within four hours of bedtime does not actually affect sleep, Yahoo Style reports.
In fact smoking and drinking alcohol pre lights out are the biggest sleep thieves.
The study, by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Harvard Medical School and published in the journal Sleep, used sensors and daily sleep diaries to track the sleep of 785 participants across 5,164 days and nights.
As well as recording the hours of sleep each person clocked up, they also analysed the quality of their sleep, plus how much alcohol, caffeine, or nicotine they consumed within four hours before going to bed.
The study found that while nicotine and alcohol disrupted sleep, caffeine seemed to have no effect.
While a nightcap might seem like a good idea to help you drift off, in fact sleep was more disrupted after drinking alcohol or smoking, which made for lower quality rest and feeling groggy in the morning.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia leads Warrior of Peace competition of Int’l Army Games The Armenian Armed Forces are leading the Warrior of Peace event of the International Arm Games 2019 that kicked off in Russia.
Painting bought for €500 could turn out to be a Rembrandt worth €30 mln the painting might be a long-lost Rembrandt worth around €30 million ($33 million), and the buyer might be looking to sell.
Non-invasive imaging method spots cancer at the molecular level Researchers for the first time have combined a powerful microscopy technique with automated image analysis algorithms.
Syrian army scores first advance in northern Hama The Syrian Army captured the town of Arbaeen after launching two consecutive attacks on Jaysh Al-Izza’s defenses.